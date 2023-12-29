Nigeria: Plateau Killings - Reps Northern, Minority Caucuses Demand 'Thorough Investigation'

The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives has called for a thorough investigation into the massacre of citizens in 23 villages across Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local Government areas of Plateau State on Christmas Day eve.

Also, the House's minority caucus called for an investigation into the persistent killings in Plateau.

The caucus urged the joint National Assembly Security Committees to commence a proper and detailed investigation into the persistent instances of killings in the state.

The minority caucus made the demand in a statement by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the invasion of five communities by unknown gunmen on Christmas Eve raised national and global concerns about the security of residents in the state.

"There was something about the anonymity that made the murders on the Plateau sinister.

"What is more sinister is that warnings of impending attacks are unheeded by security agencies, coupled with the apparent unwillingness of the political leadership to arrest perpetrators," he said.

According to him, if the accounts of witnesses of the Plateau killings are to be believed, what stands out is the act of collusion and conspiracy in the bloodletting.

He said: "While we appreciate the efforts and sacrifices of our military and other security agencies this far, we call on them to be unrelenting in tackling the crisis until victory is assured for all."

Northern caucus

The Northern Caucus, in a statement by the leader, Ado Dogwua in Abuja, said the Plateau killings should not, and has never been, a representation of what the northern part of the country is known for.

He said: "We are known for being accommodating and respectful of individual differences along religious, cultural, ethnic and socio-economic spectra.

"And as such, these incidents are devoid of reason, indefensible and a reproach on our humanity.

"We would like to commiserate with the government and good people of Plateau state. Also, in the same breath, we condemn the (Plateau) killings as most barbaric, senseless and vicious acts that should not find their place in our society.

"From media reportage putting the figure of the casualties in the coordinated attacks to over 150 and the outrage that has since trailed it, we join the rest of Nigerians to demand a thorough and well-intentioned fact-finding on the direct and remote cause(s) of these senseless killings that have put our region in the bad light of national discuss again.

"We believe that only a thorough fact-finding mission with a commitment to punishing all those that played direct or indirect roles in this massacre, as well as other pockets of killings that have been taking place in the state in the last few weeks as reported in the media, will lead to a lasting peace in the Plateau region.

"The region has now become renowned for attacks and reprisal attacks, especially among farming communities and the pastoralists.

Justice

"We call on governments at both state and federal levels, and all security agencies to ensure justice is served in this matter by bringing all the perpetrators to book.

"They should find lasting solutions to these recurring criminality in Plateau and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

"We also call on the governments and good-spirited organisations and individuals to come to the aid of all those injured and displaced in this attack.

"In our capacity as lawmakers, we will play our parts with vigour to support institutions and individuals in their roles to ensure lasting peace in our region.

"We must reiterate, as a people, that 'never again' will we allow these to happen in our locality. And we must all vow to play our parts in ensuring the sanctity of human lives is protected."

Vanguard News