Nigeria: Army Decorates 47 New Generals

The promotion of 47 Brigadier-Generals to the rank of Major General has been approved by the Army Council.

The promotion was approved on December 21, 2023. Seventy-five Colonels were also promoted to Brigadier Generals.

The awards will be presented to the newly appointed Major Generals in their respective units and formations.

During the ceremony, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, praised the officers, emphasising that their advancements were the result of years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to national duty.

He praised their bravery, discipline, and resilience, as well as their remarkable leadership abilities and strategic thinking throughout their careers.

Matawalle asked the newly promoted officers to set a good example, inspire others, and continue to make meaningful contributions to the Nigerian Army, emphasizing their critical role in resolving security concerns, particularly in the North West and other parts of the country.

"Your contributions to the Nigerian Army are invaluable, and we are confident that you will continue to serve our country with distinction and honour.

"As we celebrate your promotion, I want to encourage you to keep leading by example and inspiring others to follow in your footsteps.

"The Nigerian Army requires more leaders like you who are willing to risk their lives for the sake of our country.

"This promotion is a beacon of hope to all Nigerians and a call to elevate your efforts in the fight against insecurity, especially in the North West and other parts of the country," he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, commended the recently promoted Major Generals, describing their promotions as a well-deserved reward for their dedication to duty.

He emphasized the necessity of military competency and encouraged them to give their all now that they had reached the level of policy development.

"Today, these 47 newly decorated major generals checked all the boxes and were rewarded for their efforts.

"I want to add that getting here is not the end, what you do with the rank and the responsibilities that come with it count tremendously.

"Going from here, I must remind you that you have now joined the system, and going forward, when you point an accusing finger at the system, know that four fingers are pointed at you and the rest possibly misdirected," he said.