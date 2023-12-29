Nigeria: Osinbajo Mourns Akeredolu, Describes Him As a Friend of Over 40 Years

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a glowing tribute to his departed longtime friend and brother, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo State, who died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

In an emotional tribute, the former VP expressed his sadness and deep pain over the loss of the Governor, describing him as his brother and friend of over 40 years.

In a post shared across his social media handles, Prof. Osinbajo wrote: "Dolly and I express our sincere condolence to Her Excellency Betty Akeredolu, children, family, friends, associates of HE Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu @rotimiaketi and the government and people of Ondo State on his passing.

"I have lost a brother and friend of over 40 years.

"Aketi was bold, courageous, forthright, fair-minded, kind and God fearing. He firmly believed in our democracy, justice, and the rule of law. He loved the people of Ondo State and was passionate about their security and economic advancement.

"We pray that the Almighty God will comfort the family and people of Ondo State on this great loss. Amen. Sun re o Aketi Baba!"

Akeredolu, aged 67, passed away while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in a German hospital.

Following the death of the governor, the acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the substantive governor some few hours after the announcement of his passing.