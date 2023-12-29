Nigeria: Ondo Governor, Officials Pay Condolence Visit to Akeredolu's Family

The Ondo State Governor described the demise of Mr Akeredolu as a great loss, not just to Ondo State and Akeredolu's family, but to the whole nation.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and some state officials on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, who was until his death on Wednesday the state governor.

Mr Akeredolu, aged 67, died in a German hospital on Wednesday after a protracted battle with prostate cancer.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, former deputy governor who was inaugurated on Wednesday to take over from the late Mr Akeredolu as governor, led a delegation of state officials on a condolence visit to the family of his former principal in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday.

Mr Aiyedatiwa described the demise of the former governor as a great loss, not just to Ondo State and Akeredolu's family, but to the whole nation.

He said that both government and entire sons and daughters of the state were mourning because of their connections to him in one way or the other.

The governor noted that Mr Akeredolu was one voice that could not be easily forgotten in Nigeria's history.

He said that the former governor was a great man of courage who always pursued his conviction with courage, irrespective of circumstances around the issue.

"We cannot forget him because the legacies he has laid down in Ondo State are all there for all to see.

"In the areas of security, protection of lives and property, wellbeing of people, infrastructural development, education and health to mention a few," he said.

Mr Aiyedatiwa said that the former governor diligently served God, family, friends, Ondo State and his legal profession.

"We all know the involvement of the former governor in the christian faith, particularly the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion.

"He was the chancellor of his diocese and great contributor to the development of the church.

"We believe in God as author of life because he takes the saints home when it pleases him.Precious in the sight of God is the death of his saints.

"He has completed his journey, lived a purposeful life and made great impact. We should be praying as his followers to be able to attain the feat he reached while he was alive.

"From what we have witnessed as his followers, we believe that a crown is waiting for him in heaven and I believe we will meet him again on the day of resurrection in his glorified body.

"On behalf of the government and good people of Ondo state, we have come to pay our condolences to the family. We want to commiserate and be identified with you on the demise of our late leader," he said

He signed a condolence register during his visit to the bereaved family.

Responding on behalf of the family, Kola Akeredolu, a pastor and younger brother of the deceased, commended the governor for his demonstration of love toward the family.

He said that the family would not take the visit for granted. (NAN)