Nigeria: To Boost Power Supply, TCN Receives 7 New Power Transformers in Lagos

Abuja — To boost its current wheeling capacity, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday announced that it had received additional seven power transformers to augment electricity supply to Lagos.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said the new transformers will substantially increase the government-owned entity's delivery capacity.

"Seven new power transformers with capacities ranging from 60MVA to 100MVA and their accessories were recently delivered to Akangba 330/132kV transmission substation.

"The transformers are part of the ongoing TCN/World Bank power projects and would be distributed to Alausa 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Akoka 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Maryland 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Itire 132/33kV Transmission Substation and Amuwo 132/33kV Transmission Substation," the TCN stated.

In addition, it noted that the above listed substations will receive one transfer each, while the Akoko 132/33kV substation and Amuwo 132/33kV substation will receive two transformers each.

"When installed, the transformers will substantially increase the company's transmission capacity," Mbah stated.

Nigeria has a huge power supply deficit, relying mostly on an average supply of 4,000mw for its 200 million citizens.

Recently, the federal government estimated that Nigerians generate as much as 40,000mw through self-help everyday to power their homes and offices.