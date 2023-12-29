Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - Nigeria Ranks Fourth in Tickets Purchase

Nigeria is presently placed fourth in terms of participating countries' ticket purchases ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

The information was released by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, on its official X account.

"Ticket sales for Nigeria are among the top five on the continent," the message reads.

According to CAF, the country has purchased a total of 12,544 tickets.

The top 5 teams with most #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 tickets sold so far. 👀Hurry up to secure your tickets and get behind your team! 👇-- CAF (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2023

Cote d'Ivoire leads the way with 32,307 tickets sold, followed by Nigeria Group A opponents Guinea-Bissau (28,614) and Equatorial Guinea (16,237).

Senegal, the defending champion, is fifth with 10,959 purchases.

The 2023 AFCON finals will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

Vanguard News