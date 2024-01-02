Nigeria: Plateau - God, Free Nigeria From These Horrors - Pope Francis

In a heartfelt response to the tragic loss of life on Christmas eve in Nigeria, Pope Francis has extended prayers and condolences to families who were victimized by a brutal attack in Plateau State, asking God to free Nigeria from the horror of incessant destruction of lives by gunmen.

Over 200 individuals were killed by armed militia in several villages across Mangu and Bokkos LGAs of the state, casting a shadow over the global celebration of Christmas.

After delivering his regular Angelus message on Sunday, the Pope turned his attention to the recent violence.

"Unfortunately, the celebration of Christmas in Nigeria was marked by serious violence in the State of Plateau, with many victims. I am praying for them and their families. May God free Nigeria from these atrocities!" he said.

In a demonstration of his universal pastoral concern, Pope Francis also remembered others suffering around the world, including the victims of a tanker truck explosion in Liberia and those caught in the throes of war in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, and Rohingya, among others.

"At the end of a year, let us have the courage to ask ourselves: How many human lives have been broken by armed conflict? How many dead? And how much destruction, suffering, poverty?" he reflected.

The Pontiff urged those with interests in these conflicts to heed their conscience and consider the human toll of their actions.

Before his poignant remarks on the recent violence, Pope Francis addressed the beauty of family life, drawing parallels between the struggles of the earthly family of Jesus Christ and those faced by conflicts today.