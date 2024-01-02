Nigeria: Tinubu Signs 2024 Budget

The National Assembly passed the 28.7 trillion on Saturday.

President Tinubu has signed the N28.78 trillion 2024 appropriation bill into law.

The president assented to the bill in his office, State House Abuja, Monday

Present during the signing ceremony were Senate President Goodswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House Representatives, Abbas Tajudden; the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.

Others in attendance were the Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation Solomon Adeola, his House counterpart, Abubakar Bichi and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The National Assembly passed the budget during a special plenary session on Saturday.

The lawmakers increased the budget from N27.5 trillion presented by the president in November to N28.7 trillion, a difference on N1.2 trillion.

With the signing of the budget, the Tinubu administration is set continue with the January-December budget cycle initiated by the previous President Muhammadu Buhari administration.