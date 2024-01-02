Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Receives 4th Crude Oil Shipment From NNPC

Dangote Refinery has received its fourth shipment of one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

In a statement released on Sunday, Dangote Oil Refining Company expressed expectations of receiving the fifth shipment soon.

"The preparations for the commencement of production at Dangote Refinery are in full swing. The petrochemical company has received the fourth crude shipment of one million barrels of bonny light crude from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and anticipates the arrival of the fifth crude shipment imminently," stated the company.

"This latest one million barrels of crude represents the fourth consignment delivered to the Dangote facility, out of the six million barrels of crude expected by the world's largest single-train refinery."

Dangote stated that once the total of six million barrels is delivered, the refinery will initiate production of diesel, aviation fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and premium motor spirit (PMS).

According to the statement, Akin Omole, the managing director of Dangote ports operations, informed journalists at the Dangote Quay, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, that the refinery anticipates receiving approximately four million crude shipments by the end of 2023, with the remaining two million expected at the beginning of January 2024.

On December 8, 2023, Dangote announced the reception of its inaugural one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from the Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

"This supply will facilitate the initial operation of the refinery, allowing the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG, followed by the progression to the production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)," the company explained.

Moreover, on December 20, 2023, the refinery received the second phase of its crude feedstock from NNPC Limited.

Lastly, on December 29, 2023, Dangote received its third shipment of one million barrels of crude oil feedstock.