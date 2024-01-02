Sudan's El Burhan - 'Countries Receiving Hemedti Are Partnering in RSF Crimes'

Port Sudan — Sudan's junta leader, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has lashed out at those countries that have received the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo during his current tour in the region, as "partnering in the crimes committed by these murderers".

In an address to the Sudanese people yesterday evening, to mark the 68th anniversary of Sudan's independence, the Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and chair of the Sovereignty Council said that welcoming any Sudanese party that does not recognise the existing government is considered "clear hostility to Sudan".

'Any country that provides facilities to the rebel group is considered a partner in the crime and a partner in killing and destroying the people of Sudan...'

El Burhan stressed that the Sudanese government has the right to take measures that preserve the country's sovereignty and security. "Any country that provides facilities to the rebel group is considered a partner in the crime and a partner in killing and destroying the people of Sudan," he said.

El Burhan said that there is only one way to stop the war, which is the exit of what he called the rebel militia from El Gezira and from the other states of Sudan, as was agreed upon in the Jeddah Declaration, with the return of all stolen public and government money and property, and the withdrawal from private homes and government headquarters.

El Burhan stressed that any ceasefire that does not guarantee what was mentioned will be of no value, as the Sudanese people, as he said, will not accept to live among these murderers and criminals and those who supported them. He explained that the road map for peace must include these requirements.

"A peace that is incomplete or takes away the dignity and will of the Sudanese people will not be acceptable. The people have spoken and joined the ranks of the resistance to defeat this aggression," he said.

Hemedti Horn of Africa tour

In his first public visit since the start of the war in mid-April, Hemedti met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in the capital, Kampala, on December 24, Wednesday. He then continued his tour to meet with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa on December 25.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, visited Djibouti yesterday, and met President Ismail Omar Guella, chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).