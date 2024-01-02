Ethiopia: Abiy, Hemedti Discuss Conflict Resolution Efforts in Sudan

General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, left, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), commander of the Rapid Support Forces

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) met with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemedti" (Lt. Gen.), Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Addis Ababa to discuss the ongoing conflict in Sudan and explored potential avenues for resolving the crisis, which has persisted since mid-April.

"Earlier today I received Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and his delegation for a discussion on securing peace and stability in the Sudan," said Abiy after the meeting in a short post released on X.

Hemetti offered no public remarks following the meeting with Abiy.

- Advertisement -This visit falls within the scope of Hemedti's international efforts to articulate his perspective on IGAD's ongoing efforts to resolve the Sudanese conflict.

He previously met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala, on Wednesday.

Hemedti's foreign trip commenced concurrently with the postponement of a scheduled meeting between himself and Sudanese Army Commander in Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Djibouti.

Following his meeting with President Museveni, Hemedti indicated that he presented his vision for negotiations, ceasefire, and the construction of a Sudanese state founded on "new, just foundations."