Kenya: Eldoret Athlete Edward Kiplangat Found Murdered on New Year's Eve

Eldoret — An athlete has been discovered brutally murdered in Eldoret town, sending shockwaves through the community and the sports world at large.

The victim, identified by police as Edward Kiplangat, also known as Benjamin, hails from Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kiplangat, a prominent long-distance runner with a specialization in the 3,000m steeplechase, had previously represented Uganda at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

His lifeless body was discovered in a vehicle parked near Texas, close to Kimumu Secondary School, situated along the Eldoret-Iten Road, police said.

It had a deep knife wound to his neck.

Local law enforcement officers, led by Moiben Sub County Police Commander Stephen Okal, said detectives were pursuing leads in the case.

"Our officers are on the ground following crucial leads," he said.

The victim was aged 37 and was found in his brother's vehicle, both residing in the same area. The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised numerous questions and concerns within the tight-knit athletic community in Eldoret.