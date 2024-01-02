Nigeria: Power Minister Pledges Support for Tinubu's Turnaround Agenda On Electricity

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has reassured Nigerians of his ministry's commitment to prioritise electricity supply in the country in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's electricity turnaround agenda in his New year message.

According to him, the Ministry, agencies and DISCOs worked tirelessly during the yuletide season to enhance power supply while also acknowledging positive improvements.

Adelabu noted that in recognising the critical role of electricity in economic growth, the initial three months on his assumption of office focused on diagnosis, stakeholder consultation, and strategy formulation. With a well-documented implementation plan, adding that it is now time to take decisive action.

"Our primary focus is enhancing distribution and transmission infrastructure to minimize technical and commercial losses. The lack of liquidity continues to be a significant challenge in the electricity market.

"We are currently reviewing the implementation process of a cost reflective tariff, while Government will continue to subsidize power supply to those that are vulnerable in our society.

Closing the meter gap is imperative, and ongoing initiatives, including World Bank programs and the Presidential Metering Initiatives, will gain momentum. The Ministry will intervene in distribution infrastructure, supplying transformers to communities without burdening citizens financially", he said.

Adelabu said further that rural electrification would remain a priority, with plans for solar-powered mini/micro grids and street lights while collaborating closely with DISCOs and State Electricity Boards, "our efforts will align with local needs".

He maintained that in order to improve the transmission infrastructure, "we have reactivated the Presidential Power Initiative (Siemens Project) which will strengthen the national grid, and minimize technical losses. We will also be implementing the Eastern and Western super grid projects to strengthen the grid and increase electricity supply to demand centers in the country.

"The Transmission Company of Nigeria will be reconstituted in the short term, separating Transmission services from System and Market operations in the first quarter of this year. In the medium to long-term the Transmission grid will be separated into regional grids to enable effective management.

"Generating at installed capacity is a goal for government-owned plants, while private companies are encouraged to invest further. Off-grid and distributed generation, utilising renewables, will be a focal point, solar PV plants, small hydro plants, and wind farms will be strategically deployed".