Ghana Coach Hughton Names 27 Players for TotalEnergies Afcon

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named 27 players who could represent the Black Stars at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023.
The Black Stars are placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.
Goalkeepers:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Richard Ofori
Jojo Wollacott
Defenders:
Alidu Seidu
Dennis Odoi
Kingsley Schindler
Gideon Mensah
Issahaku Fatawu
Daniel Amartey
Nicholas Opoku
Alexander Djiku
Mohammed Salisu
Midfielders:
Samed Salis
Baba Iddrisu
Majeed Ashimeru
Elisha Owusu
Richmond Lamptey
Mohammed Kudus
Andre Ayew
Ransford Konigsdorffer
Osman Bukari
Joseph Paintsil
Jordan Ayew
Ernest Nuamah
Strikers:
Inaki Williams
Antoine Semenyo
Jonathan Sowah
All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after submission on January 3.