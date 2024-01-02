Ghana Coach Hughton Names 27 Players for TotalEnergies Afcon

1 January 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

· Ghana are chasing their fifth TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations title

· Coach Chris Hughton names 27 players

· Black Stars are placed in Group B with Egytp, Cape Verde, and Mozambique

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named 27 players who could represent the Black Stars at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

The Black Stars are placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The 27 Ghana players called up for the Africa Cup of Nations

The full 27-man squad below

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Richard Ofori

Jojo Wollacott

Defenders:

Alidu Seidu

Dennis Odoi

Kingsley Schindler

Gideon Mensah

Issahaku Fatawu

Daniel Amartey

Nicholas Opoku

Alexander Djiku

Mohammed Salisu

Midfielders:

Samed Salis

Baba Iddrisu

Majeed Ashimeru

Elisha Owusu

Richmond Lamptey

Mohammed Kudus

Andre Ayew

Ransford Konigsdorffer

Osman Bukari

Joseph Paintsil

Jordan Ayew

Ernest Nuamah

Strikers:

Inaki Williams

Antoine Semenyo

Jonathan Sowah

All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after submission on January 3.

