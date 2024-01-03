Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 11, Abduct One Woman in Chibok

Some Boko Haram terrorists have killed 11 persons and abducted a woman in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists disguised in military uniform when they attacked Gatamarwa and Tsiha near Shikarkir, communities in Chibok council.

The attackers also carted away foodstuff and livestock without confrontation. Reliable sources and fleeing residents informed Vanguard correspondent on Tuesday.

These fresh attacks came barely two weeks after some insurgents similarly attacked Chibok leaving two persons dead, and looting houses before setting them ablaze.

Likewise, some 33KVA lines/towers that connect Yobe and Borno states from the national grid were bombed down between Auno-Maiduguri and Gujba axis during the peak of the Yelutide by suspected terrorists.

The terrorists stormed the community of Gatamarwa at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, during the 1st January New Year 2024 celebration.

A community member, Mallam Wakil Aliyu, who spoke to our correspondent, described the attackers as "heavily armed with AK-47 rifles.

"They came in a mix of vehicles and motorcycles. The terrorists first opened fire on some people who were returning from mourning in Gatamarwa, before later attacking another Tsiha community near Shikarkir. And they killed three people and abducted a yound lady."

Another community source said: "They came in large numbers, with sophisticated weapons, burning houses and carting away with foodstuffs.

"I cannot tell you the exact number of people they have killed. But I can confirm to you that many people were reportedly killed."

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, Borno Command, ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth, on the Chibok attack proved abortive at press time.

