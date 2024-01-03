Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 11, Abduct One Woman in Chibok

2 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Some Boko Haram terrorists have killed 11 persons and abducted a woman in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists disguised in military uniform when they attacked Gatamarwa and Tsiha near Shikarkir, communities in Chibok council.

The attackers also carted away foodstuff and livestock without confrontation. Reliable sources and fleeing residents informed Vanguard correspondent on Tuesday.

These fresh attacks came barely two weeks after some insurgents similarly attacked Chibok leaving two persons dead, and looting houses before setting them ablaze.

Likewise, some 33KVA lines/towers that connect Yobe and Borno states from the national grid were bombed down between Auno-Maiduguri and Gujba axis during the peak of the Yelutide by suspected terrorists.

The terrorists stormed the community of Gatamarwa at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, during the 1st January New Year 2024 celebration.

A community member, Mallam Wakil Aliyu, who spoke to our correspondent, described the attackers as "heavily armed with AK-47 rifles.

"They came in a mix of vehicles and motorcycles. The terrorists first opened fire on some people who were returning from mourning in Gatamarwa, before later attacking another Tsiha community near Shikarkir. And they killed three people and abducted a yound lady."

Another community source said: "They came in large numbers, with sophisticated weapons, burning houses and carting away with foodstuffs.

"I cannot tell you the exact number of people they have killed. But I can confirm to you that many people were reportedly killed."

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, Borno Command, ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth, on the Chibok attack proved abortive at press time.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.