Nigeria: APC Asks Nigerians to Remain Steadfast With Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Nigerians to remain steadfast with President Bola Tinubu as he strives to deliver on his promise of improving the living conditions of all citizens.

Felix Morka, the party's national publicity secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Morka was reacting to criticism by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tinubu's New Year message.

He said the PDP's blind criticism of the New Year message was a testimony of its incapacity to serve as a credible opposition party.

Mr Morka added that if the status of the opposition party were a contested one, the PDP would still miserably fail to pass muster.

"Democratic opposition politics is not exactly about being a masterclass of incivility or casting crude aspersions without justification.

"It is also not about haughty display of ignorance of essential social and economic policy or willful blindness to the administration's bold and courageous efforts to raise the bar for sustainable growth and development of our country.

"PDP's nagging irrationality is a blight on our democracy," he said.

He said that both in tone and substance, Mr Tinubu's New Year address was measured, sensitive, articulate, highly presidential and an excellent fit for the purpose and occasion it was delivered.

Mr Morka said that a New Year speech of any president was a goodwill message to the nation in celebration of the new year, adding that it was a moment for tone-setting of expectations for the year ahead.

"It is not a policy speech delivered to a think tank, even that basic understanding of the nature of a new year speech stands elusive to highly deluded PDP.

"The president was forthright in his acknowledgement of the transient tough impact that some of the administration's policies have had on citizens.

"This is just as he was categorical in his expression of commitment to do everything under the power of his office to tackle prevailing challenges and secure a safer and stronger country for the benefit of all.

"The president addressed Nigerians with candour, sensitivity and attentiveness of a kind unknown to the PDP in its 16 years of reckless, and never-again rule," Mr Morka said.

According to him, the president's New Year message struck the right chord with Nigerians, assuring of his administration's commitment to fixing power and energy challenges.

He said the message also touched on local refining of petroleum products, crashing prices of products, creating jobs, enabling a more favourable business environment and tackling insecurity.

He added that the message also talked about expanding food security and affordability, implementing a new minimum wage for workers and more.

"Signing the 2024 budget into law on New Year's Day is further evidence of the president walking the talk.

"The president is busy doing the job he was elected to do and will not be distracted by PDP's idle mischief.

"We urge Nigerians to stand fast with the APC administration of President Tinubu as he delivers on his electoral promise to secure improved living conditions for all," Mr Morka said.

