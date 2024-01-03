Nigeria: NNPC Records 112 Oil Theft Incidents in Niger Delta

2 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, yesterday, said it has recorded 112 incidences of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

In a documentary obtained from its X handle, the company disclosed that the incidents were recorded between December 23, 2023 and December 29, 2023.

NNPC Ltd., stated: "In the past week, 42 illegal refineries were discovered in Konsho and Tebidaba in Bayelsa state; Obokofia in Imo state; Ogidigben, Mereje and Obodo Omadina, in Delta state.

"Illegal refineries in Umuire, Abi state, and Upata in Rivers state, were also discovered and destroyed."

It also disclosed that 14 illegal connections were uncovered in several parts of the Niger Delta, adding, "In Owaza, Abia state, a tunnel covering an illegal connection was also uncovered while 10 cases of vandalism were discovered.

"Illegal storage sites were discovered in Ebocha and Ton Kiri in Rivers state where oil pits were found.

"In Ogbia, Bayelsa state, sacks of crude oil were discovered. More illegal storage sites were uncovered in Urhonigbe, in Edo state; Ekuku-Agbor and Bomadi in Delta state."

It added: "Eight of these incidents took place in the deep water, 46 in the eastern region and 32 in the central region, while 26 took place in the western region. Between the 23rd and 26th of December, 2023, 18 suspects were arrested."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.