Nigeria: NNPC Records 112 Oil Theft Incidents in Niger Delta

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, yesterday, said it has recorded 112 incidences of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

In a documentary obtained from its X handle, the company disclosed that the incidents were recorded between December 23, 2023 and December 29, 2023.

NNPC Ltd., stated: "In the past week, 42 illegal refineries were discovered in Konsho and Tebidaba in Bayelsa state; Obokofia in Imo state; Ogidigben, Mereje and Obodo Omadina, in Delta state.

"Illegal refineries in Umuire, Abi state, and Upata in Rivers state, were also discovered and destroyed."

It also disclosed that 14 illegal connections were uncovered in several parts of the Niger Delta, adding, "In Owaza, Abia state, a tunnel covering an illegal connection was also uncovered while 10 cases of vandalism were discovered.

"Illegal storage sites were discovered in Ebocha and Ton Kiri in Rivers state where oil pits were found.

"In Ogbia, Bayelsa state, sacks of crude oil were discovered. More illegal storage sites were uncovered in Urhonigbe, in Edo state; Ekuku-Agbor and Bomadi in Delta state."

It added: "Eight of these incidents took place in the deep water, 46 in the eastern region and 32 in the central region, while 26 took place in the western region. Between the 23rd and 26th of December, 2023, 18 suspects were arrested."