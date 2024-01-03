Nigeria: WHO Donates Trauma Kits to Victims of Plateau Killings

3 January 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated trauma kits to Plateau State government to provide succour for the victims of the attacks on Christmas eve in the state.

WHO's coordinator in Plateau, Musa Mahdi, who presented the kits yesterday in Jos, said the gesture was in line with the organisation's mandate of supporting the government to address the humanitarian crisis.

Mahdi explained that the kits contained commodities that could be used to meet the health needs of the displaced persons in the state.

"This trauma kits have over 60 equipment in each of them that can be used to conduct over 200 procedures and attend to over 100 persons with severe injuries.

"We are presenting this to the Plateau government to enable it to respond and provide immediate remedy to all health emergencies," he said.

Receiving the items, the commissioner for Health, Plateau State, Dr Cletus Shirkuk, thanked WHO for the gesture, and promised that the items would be put to good use.

He called on groups and individuals to support the state toward meeting the humanitarian needs of the displaced persons. (NAN)

