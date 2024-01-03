Nigeria: 2024 Budget Will Help Tackle Insecurity in North - Kebbi Rep Aspirant

3 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress for the bye-election into Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Abubakar Jibrin Yakubu, has said that the allocation of N285bn for the Ministry of Defence in the 2024 budget will help tackle the insecurity in the North.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, Yakubu, who is vying for the February bye-election for the replacement of Sununu Yusufu, Minister of State for Education, urged the federal government to improve the security situation in the country.

Yakubu said instead of creating a state police, the Nigerian Police should be strengthened very well so that it could respond to all the security problems in Nigeria.

He said: "The reason people are against the call for state policing is the possibility of abuse by the state governments and other people in the state. State police is a nice idea, but the challenge most people foresee is the possibility of abuse of power.

"Studies have been done about the problems of the Nigeria Police. The government should study these problems and try to implement the recommendations made."

He commended the National Assembly for the speedy passage of the N28.7trn 2024 Appropriation Bill signed by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

