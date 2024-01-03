Kenya: President Ruto Slams Opposition's Call for Demonstrations, Urges Focus on Solutions

Nairobi — President William Ruto has criticized the opposition's move to revive demonstrations, emphasizing that the approach will lead to destruction and chaos rather than providing solutions.

Speaking in Nyandarua on Tuesday, President Ruto said the opposition's strategy lacks direction and will not benefit the country.

Instead, he said. it risks causing significant losses to lives and property.

"Don't tell us that you are planning for war, demonstrations, and the destruction of people's property, hurting Kenyans. How will this hurting and destruction of businesses help Kenya?" he questioned.

The President urged the opposition to present their alternative solutions for the development of the country instead of resorting to protests and disorder.

"I would like to ask the opposition, instead of troubling citizens and causing chaos and conflicts, to share your plans that differ from ours. If you have viable alternatives, please give them to us," he stated.

This statement follows recent concerns expressed by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga regarding ongoing tax increases, emphasizing the need to repeal the Finance Act.

Odinga warned that without necessary actions, demonstrations may resume similar to the ones held earlier last year before he reached a truce with the president and called them off.

Speaking in Mombasa, the opposition leader asserted that he would lead peaceful demonstrations, underlining that Kenyans have the right to protest.

"The constitution allows Kenyans to gather and strike, and to hold demonstrations," he said.

President Ruto has accused the opposition of obstructing the delivery of public programs by sponsoring court cases to obtain injunctions. This includes the suspension of the implementation of the new Housing levy by the courts among other key projects that define his manifesto.

"I am not going to allow this tyranny of the judiciary where cases are sponsored to derail my government agenda," President Ruto declared, vowing not to comply with court orders obtained corruptly.

The President highlighted his achievements, emphasizing various policies, programs, and strategic interventions aimed at delivering the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"There is nothing wrong with challenging policy and holding the government to account, and, in fact, the national interest is best safeguarded in an environment defined by the competition of progressive ideas, where a good proposal gives way to a better one," President Ruto said.

His sentiments were echoed by Ndindi Nyoro, the Member of Parliament for Kiharu, who called on former President Uhuru Kenyatta to cease his support and sponsorship of opposition activities.

During an address in Nyandarua during the funeral of Michael Waweru, the father of Senator John Methu, the MP alleged that the former president is providing funding for protests and legal actions aimed at obstructing the government's agenda.

This statement comes just two days after President William Ruto claimed that the opposition was sabotaging his government's plans.

"We urge the former president, who was highly regarded by Kenyans during his tenure, to stop using his resources to finance youth demonstrations and court cases opposing the housing project that provides employment to these youths," Nyoro asserted.

Nyoro went on to accuse Kenyatta of failing to fulfil his obligations to the Kenyan people during his presidency, instead using public resources for personal gain.

"When you held the highest office in the land, you undermined the same housing project to advance your private endeavor known as Northlands City, disregarding the interests of the general public," Nyoro claimed.

During a recent media briefing at Kiharo stadium, the MP cautioned that Kenyatta's actions are aimed at undermining the current government.

"You, as the former president, have even been backing court cases to disrupt the plans of our current president and government," he alleged.

Nyoro implored the former president to distance himself from the government and express gratitude to the Kenyan people for the opportunity to serve as their leader.

The MP also issued a warning to the opposition, asserting that the government is fully committed to revitalizing the country's economy and will not be swayed by threats of protests. In his New Year address, President Ruto accused the opposition of jeopardizing his government agenda, vowing he will not tolerate the attempts because Kenyans stand to lose.