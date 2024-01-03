Kenya: Raila Odinga Calls for Fair Job Opportunities, Cites Concerns of Ethnic Favoritism

Nairobi — Azimio leader Raila Odinga has called on the government to ensure fairness in job opportunities and refrain from favouring any particular ethnic group.

Speaking in Mtwapa in the coastal city of Mombasa, the veteran opposition leader expressed concerns that the government has shown bias by neglecting regions outside of President William Ruto's own tribe.

"In matters of employment, there appears to be significant favouritism. Mr. Ruto seems to have lost sight of Kenya's diversity. During his election campaigns, he traversed every corner of the country, but now it appears he is solely focused on his own tribe," he claimed.

Raila emphasized the importance of equality among all Kenyan citizens, saying that every individual has the right to access job opportunities without discrimination based on their ethnic background.

"We are all stakeholders in a united Kenya, and as such, we cannot tolerate the discrimination of any Kenyan based on their ethnicity. Every Kenyan has equal rights in this nation," he said.

Odinga has vowed to keep Ruto's government in check with plans of fresh street protests this year to pressure the government to lower the high cost of living.

"The constitution grants Kenyans the freedom to assemble, strike, and engage in demonstrations or sit-ins as a means of peaceful expression," he noted.

Speaking in his New Year's message, President Ruto accused the opposition of derailing and sabotaging the delivery of public programs vowing he will not tolerate street protests.

The President underscored his achievements, highlighting several policies, programs, and strategic interventions aimed at delivering the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"There is nothing wrong with challenging policy and holding the government to account, and, in fact, the national interest is best safeguarded in an environment defined by the competition of progressive ideas, where a good proposal gives way to a better one," said the President.