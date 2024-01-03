Africa: Afcon 2023 - Burkina Faso Wants to Get Rid of 'Almost' Label

Can Burkina Faso reach the top of the podium at Côte d'Ivoire 2023?

Burkina Faso's matches in Group D

January 16, 2024

Burkina Faso - Mauritania, 14h00 GMT, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké

January 20, 2024

Algeria - Burkina Faso, 14h00 GMT, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké

January 23, 2024

Angola - Burkina Faso, 20h00 GMT, Charles-Konan-Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

How Burkina Faso qualified for the African Cup of Nations

The 1-all draw against Togo away in Lomé sealed the deal for the Stallions.

Former Lorient player Dango Ouattara opened the scoring for Burkina Faso in the 12th minute and despite Kodjo Laba's equalizer 14 minutes later, this result was enough to secure qualification to their 13th AFCON appearance with two match days to go.

On top of Group B with 10 points, the Stallions could no longer be joined by Togo or Eswatini who only had two points with two match days remaining. A 3-1 loss to Cape Verde before a goalless draw with Eswatini did not affect Burkina Faso's fate.

The player to watch: Edmond Tapsoba

Edmond Tapsoba is a right-footed defender known for his sense of anticipation, maturity, heading and recovery. He is also very rarely booked - a quality that is very key.

His 'clean' play on the pitch brings a certain serenity to his defense posture. His good game reading, effective positioning and excellent heading allow him to intercept numerous balls and cut off most of the opposing offensive plays.

Thanks to his technical quality, he makes good restarts. He is very fast which is rare for a central defender, and he is blessed with a powerful shot. Tapsoba has no difficulty projecting himself forward when the game requires it.

The coach: Hubert Velud

Hubert Velud is praised for the offensive play of his teams. His style of play is based on intensity, aggressive pressing and bags of energy therein.

His teams play a game based on conservation - a fluid and worked system and set pieces.

On this point he says: "They have great importance in modern football. I want my team to produce play and always look to play. We must not calculate."

He particularly appreciates doubling passes and playing in triangles in small spaces. Full-backs play an important role in his tactical plan by providing a lot of offensive solutions.

Results of Burkina Faso at the AFCON

1978: 1st Round

1996: Fourth

2000: 1st Round

2002: 1st Round

2004: 1st Round

2010: 1st Round

2012: 1st Round

2013: Finalist

2015: 1st Round

2017: Third

2021: Fourth