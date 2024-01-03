Nigeria: Ondo 2024 - Crisis Hits PDP As State Executives Suspend Chairperson

The National Working Committee said the suspension of the State chairman of the party in Ondo State PDP null and void.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has plunged into crisis, as members of the State Working Committee, on Tuesday, suspended the party chairperson, Fatai Adams.

But in a reaction, the National Working Committee of the party rejected Mr Adams' suspension, stating that it is not consistent with the provisions of its constitution and laid down rules.

PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, said the party's national working committee declared the said suspension null and void and of no effect.

The purported suspension comes as political parties prepare for primaries ahead of the November governorship election.

Party primaries are expected to hold from 6 to 27 April, while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will start at 9 a.m. on 29 April and close at 6 p.m. on 20 May, according to the electoral body's timetable.

A statement signed by nine members of the NWC, stated that Mr Adams' suspension was due to his involvement in anti-party activities.

"Pursuant to section 58(1) (b. c, f, h and i) of the PDP constitution as amended in 2017, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of the State Chairman, Mr Fatai Adams, for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute," the statement read in part.

"He is accordingly advised to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next one week.

"The party wishes to state emphatically that it will deal decisively with any incursion by the ruling party, the APC, into its ranks," the statement added.

Those who signed the suspension notice included Tola Alebere, Deputy Chairman; Oluseye Olujimi, Secretary; Kennedy Peretei, Publicity Secretary; Dare Akinwale, State Organising Secretary; Amos Fadope, Vice Chairman (South); Dayo Awude, Vice Chairman (Central); Moses Awofade, Legal Adviser; Boluwaji Bamidele, Financial Secretary and Olawumi Fasonu, Treasurer.

'Suspended' chair reacts

Reacting to his suspension, Mr Adams said he remained the Chairman of the party in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said his purported suspension by the listed members was politically-motivated and aimed at removing him so as to have their way in the forthcoming Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency bye-election.

He warned that the party would not be taken over by unscrupulous elements who are out to destroy the democratic values, which the party was known for.

"This will not stand; we know what they are trying to do. Their plan is to remove me so that they can execute their evil agenda for the Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency bye election and we will not fall for that," he stated.

Party national leadership speaks

In his statement, Mr Ologunagba stated, "For emphasis, no State Working Committee has the power whatsoever to contemplate or suspend a state chairman without due recourse to the National Working Committee as provided by the Constitution of the PDP.

"The PDP is an organised political party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its Constitution and rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its Constitution and rules."

According to Mr Ologunagba, the NWC cautioned those involved in the illegal act in defiance of party Constitution to retrace their steps as it will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive actions to preserve the stability of the PDP and the sanctity of its Constitution and rules.

"The NWC states that Mr. Fatai Adams remains the Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the PDP and charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our party in Ondo State and the nation to disregard the purported suspension," the statement added.