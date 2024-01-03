Nigeria: Yul Edochie Tackles May Over Her 2023 Reflection Comment

'If you had lost your life while undergoing breast enlargement surgery, which you didn't tell your husband about, what would people have said? Yul has killed that innocent woman, abi?"

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has revived his public dispute with his first wife, May Yul Edochie, over her 2023 reflection post.

On 1 January, May, recollecting the highlights of the past year, said 2023 stole her flesh and blood, leaving her in the most devastating, miserable and confused state.

May was referring to her 16-year-old first son, Kambolichikwu, who slumped and died while playing football in school in May 2023.

Reacting to his first wife's post, Yul said if her reflections were accurate, she would not have undergone cosmetic plastic surgery with the encouragement of her current boyfriend. It is unclear if May and Yul are officially divorced since he married his frequent on-screen lover, Judy Austin, in May 2023.

He claimed that May had previously informed him she was unwell but unaware of her surgery plans.

The controversial actor expressed dissatisfaction with her ex-wife's decision, questioning the influence of her new relationship on her choices.

In a post on his social media, the actor urged his ex-wife to stop using social media to manipulate people, fan the flames of hatred against him, and win sympathy while secretly living a happy life.

The 41-year-old emphasised that the manipulation has reached its limit, highlighting that people are unaware of his ex-wife's true colours.

Yul stated that he would no longer tolerate May's attention-seeking behaviour on social media, mentioning that he had remained silent to safeguard her image while she was actively tarnishing his own.

Parts of the statement read: "God forbid, If you had lost your life while undergoing breast enlargement surgery, which you didn't tell your husband about, What would people have said? Yul has killed that innocent woman, abi? Everybody will be insulting me. Who signed the consent paper? I was out of town then, working.

"I was saying sorry, and I didn't even know what was happening till much later. And you still came out on social media in your calm voice, telling people you had been sick and recovering. And they were pitying you and insulting me. Why didn't you tell them the truth that you went for breast enlargement surgery? Enough of the manipulation. You have done enough."

The reflection

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

May, who last made headlines on 3 August when she filed for divorce, said that she lost hope and nearly gave up with too many questions eating her up but found solace in God.

She said, "I struggled so hard and stood on God's words, commanding us to praise Him in every situation despite how difficult it is. Truly, I appreciate all the good people you made me cross paths with (my family, friends, strangers turned friends and my online family).

"I cannot begin to list names because it is endless, but I want you all to know that I will forever remain thankful for the incredible level of love and support showered upon me and my family in our most difficult times.

"I'm grateful to God Almighty for being God in my life; in other words, I'm so glad that man is not God. 2023, with all that is within me I say goodbye to you forever as I embrace the new year 2024, singing my song with a life of thanksgiving, forgiveness, and commitment to God.

"I pray that God, in His infinite mercy and goodness, will bless and shield us under His constant love. Afflictions shall never rise in our homes in Jesus' name. I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year."

May has not responded to Yul's accusations as of press time. The couple have been married for 16 years.