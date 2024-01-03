Nigeria: Protest Rocks Lokoja Over Epileptic Power Supply, Over-Billing

Aggrieved residents of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, yesterday took to the streets to protest what they described as epileptic electricity supply to the area by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC.

The protesters also decried the recent billing method of the distribution company which they said was not commensurate with the electricity supplied to them.

The spokesmen of the protesters, Iliyasu Zakari and Ibrahim Shuaibu Nuhu, lamented that they had been suffering from incessant power outages in the area for over a month, adding that the company was not ready to come to their aid, a situation that led to the protest.

The spokesmen in their separate appeals also demanded an end to "outrageous billing by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company in Kogi State" which they claimed has been crippling their business in Lokoja metropolis and environs.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as: "AEDC, give us light", "We are tired of no supply of light in Geregu, "Please prevail on AEDC to give us regular light".

They pleaded with the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to "call the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to order for not doing anything to AEDC over the unending power disruption in Lokoja.

"We are surprised at the company's excuses and for NERC to allow such an excuse when so many of us are being ripped off with over-billing.

"We urge AEDC to find a way of dealing with debtors of electricity bills in the area instead of giving us light for only four hours daily," said Iliyasu Zakari, a spokesman of the protesters.

The protesters thereafter submitted a letter, detailing their plight to a management staff member of the AEDC, demanding a change of business behaviour from the regional and area managers, including a regular power supply within 24 hours in the Lokoja metropolis.

Meanwhile, the Area Manager of AEDC in Lokoja, Emmanuel Ajibogun, commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct and promised to look into their grievances.

Daily Trust gathered that the most affected are residents and business owners, including iron fabricators, petty traders, restaurant operators, bars and sachet water sellers.