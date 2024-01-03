Nigeria: Super Eagles Striker Pays Health Insurance Fees for 110 Beneficiaries

Super Eagles striker, Sunusi Ibrahim has paid the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) enrollment fees for 110 beneficiaries in Nasarawa state for a period of one year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Ibrahim who ply his trade with Canada's Club de Foot Montreal paid the fess through his SI14 Foundation.

Ibrahim made this known while distributing the NASHIA Identification cards for accessing the free healthcare services to the beneficiaries in Keffi Local Government Area yesterday.

Speaking to newsmen, Ibrahim said the gesture was to ameliorate the hardships faced by some quarters of the public with regards to easy access to healthcare service delivery.

He said the 110 beneficiaries included the aged, people living with disabilities, children under the age of five, pregnant women, widows, and vulnerable people in the electoral wards in Keffi.

"I made this effort because I know the situation for some people in the country is hard. That is why it is difficult for them to go to the hospital to receive basic healthcare needs.

"So I thought deeply about it and decided to support them by sponsoring their enrollment into the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency," he said.

Ibrahim said he would continue to work closely with the agency to sensitize locals in Keffi, on the importance of health insurance and get more enrolled to the scheme.Also speaking, Dr Yahaya Ubam, Executive Secretary, NASHIA commended the footballer for the gesture, especially for providing for the less privileged