Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Benue Records 5 Deaths, 5 Others Isolated

Five deaths have been recorded at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi due to suspected Lassa fever cases in the state.

The outbreak came a few weeks after Vanguard reported that individuals were importing live rats into the state for sale from other northern states where rats are not delicacies.

The Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the hospital, Dr. Stephen Hwande, said of the five deaths, only three were confirmed Lassa fever cases as two others were not confirmed before they died, adding that five others cases have been isolated with one of them returning positive.

The CMD, who made this known in Makurdi called for caution, warning that everyone must apply all safety measures.

He advised the people to keep their surroundings clean and stop the habit of drying their foodstuffs where rodents could feast and defecate on them.

He said: "We have recorded five deaths but out of the five it is only three that were confirmed Lassa fever cases. The other two were not confirmed before they died. Five others are in isolation."

He explained that the hospital had started tracing those who came in contact with those infected for observation and treatment drugs.

He appealed to people with possible symptoms of Lassa fever which includes very high temperature and weakness of the body to quickly present themselves for treatment at the hospital.