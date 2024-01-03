Nigeria: 11 Dead, One Abducted As Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Chibok Communities

The insecurity in the country festered in the new year, as some armed Boko Haram terrorists, who disguised in military uniform, attacked Gatamarwa and Tsiha, near Shikarkir communities, in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State killing, 11 persons after abducting one lady (name withheld).

The attackers also carted away foodstuff and livestock without confrontation. Reliable sources and fleeing residents told Vanguard yesterday.

The Borno killings came as abductors of a local government chairman and one other last night in Nasarawa State, on Monday night demanded N50million ransom for the release of their victims.

This is even as a family of seven was kidnapped in a border town in Ikom local government area of Cross River State.

The attack in Borno came barely two weeks after some insurgents killed two persons, looted houses before setting them ablaze.

Similarly, some 33KVA lines/towers, which connect Yobe and Borno states from the national grid located between Auno-Maiduguri and Gujba axis were equally bombed during the peak of the Yuletide by suspected terrorists. They stormed the community of Gatamarwa at approximately 5pm on Christmas day.

A community member, Mallam Wakil Aliyu, who confirmed this, described the attackers as heavily armed with AK47 rifles, mix of vehicles and motorcycles.

He said the terrorists first opened fire on some people who were returning from mourning in Gatamarwa, before later attacking another community, Tsiha, near Shikarkir, killed three people and abducted a young lady.

Another community source said: "They came in large numbers with sophisticated weapons, burning houses and carting away foodstuffs.

'I cannot tell you the exact number of people they have killed, but I can confirm to you that many people were reportedly killed"

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, Borno Command, ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth, proved abortive at press time yesterday.

Reacting yesterday, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, expressed deep shock over the renewed attack on two Chibok communities by Boko Haram insurgents on new year day, killing 11 mourners and three others.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said he gathered that the insurgents who were kitted in military uniform, stormed Gatamwarwa community on Christmas day morning on motorbikes and murdered 11 mourners who were returning from a burial ceremony at a nearby community.

He said, shortly after on that same day, another group of insurgents in a similar fashion, besieged Tsiha village, near Shikarkir community also in Chibok, murdered three people and abducted one girl.

Dr. Pogu, who said he had been in touch with the military over the latest incidents in Chibok, stated that he received information that Nigerian troops went out and engaged the insurgents who ran away, leaving one of their motorbikes.

He said: "The military disclosed that the insurgents sometimes kit up in military camouflag to deceive the people and when you allow them to your place, they open fire on their unsuspecting victims."

"As we are talking also, people have gone to bury the three that were killed in Tsiha village but we gathered that Boko Haram are relaunching attacks on the village."

He urged the military to rout out the insurgents, saying their trend of kitting up in full military outfit leaves their unsuspecting victims to mistake them for Nigerian troops.

Abductors of LG chair in Nasarawa demand N50m ransom

In a similar development, abductors of the chairman Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State and one other, have a placed a demand of N50m to release of their victims.

It would be recalled that the Executive Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Council, Safiyanu Isah Andaha, and his friend, Adamu Umar Tanko, were yesterday kidnapped at about 8.30 pm along Adaha-Akwanga road in Akwanga local government area of the state.

A family source who disclosed this yesterday, however, said negotiation was ongoing between the family and the gunmen.

Special Adviser to Nasarawa State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Kassimu, had yesterday confirmed the abduction of the council boss and one other at Ningo village at about 8:30 pm January 1st, 2024.

Meanwhile, the police command in the state has said it was investigating the abduction of the LG chairman and his friend.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, told our correspondent in Lafia yesterday that the Commissioner of Police in the state,Umar Nadada, has mobilised personnel on a man hunt of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the chairman and his friend.

"The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are currently on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the release of the council chairman and the other victim," the police spokesman said.

He urged members of the public, especially people from villages around the area, to provide the police with credible information that would lead to the rescue of the victims and arrest of the perpetrators.

How family of seven was attacked , kidnapped in C'River border town

Meanwhile, a family of seven was in the new year, abducted along the Ikom-Ogoja highway in Cross River State.

It was learned that three members of the family were shot during the attack

The incident, Vanguard gathered, has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving commuters on edge as they traverse the treacherous Nde-3 Corner axis in Ikom local government area.

A source close to the victim who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that the family, who visited Calabar from Lagos for the first time for the Calabar carnival, was on its way from the state capital to Ogoja when they were ambushed around Nde 3 Corners Akparabong Junction in Ikom local aovernment area of Cross River State.

"In the process of the abduction, the man and the wife and one of their son were shot by their assailants, while four of the children were abducted. As we speak, the three have been hospitalized due to the bullet injuries they sustained.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard via telephone yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, said they were investigating the matter, in collaboration with other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, to unravel the mystery behind recent kidnap incidents on that axis.

"It is true that four members of a family of seven were abducted but we are working assiduously to ensure we secure their release, we are working in collaboration with sister agencies to make sure that area is rid of unscrupulous element causing havoc in the area.

"We won't rest on our oars until sanity is restored to the place. We will work day and night to ensure safety of both residents, commuters plying that route," she assured.