Nigeria: Attacks - WHO Donates Trauma Kits to Plateau Govt

The World Health Organization, WHO on Sunday donated medical equipment including trauma kits to the Plateau State government to assist them in meeting the medical needs of survivors of the recent attacks in communities in the State who are taking treatment in some hospitals in the State.

WHO's Country Representative, Dr. Walter Molumbo through the Plateau State Coordinator, Dr. Musa Wade who made the presentation of the multi-million-dollar worth of equipment to the State noted the gesture is to mitigate the challenges of the people who were visited with violence during the Christmas period in some parts of Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos LGAs.

He stated that "WHO as a development partner to the State delivered these trauma kits and commodities to attend to health emergencies, provide immediate healthcare, and ensure victims receive vital care. The commodities will cater for 100 seriously injured people and perform 200 procedures. We recognize the urgent need for support..."

A condolence letter was also presented to the State government through the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk who received the items on behalf of the government.

Responding, Dr. Shurkuk commended the WHO's gesture and assured the equipment would be used in attending to survivors of the recent attacks who are taking treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital JUTH, the Plateau State Specialists Hospital, Jos as well as other hospitals in the Bokkos local government area of the State.

His words, "We appreciate WHO for the donation; hundreds have been displaced, many are on admission needing attention. These kits will go a long way in alleviating their pain.

"We still need support, the displaced persons are without clothes, food, and shelter. We need relief materials not just to attend to the medical needs but also the physiological needs of the survivors."

Some of the items in the kits included, emergency bandage trauma wound dressing, elastic bandage, first aid dressing pansement, foam hemostat, rescue sheet cold and heat protection, triangular bandage, plaster with roller, eve pad, elastic wound dressing, surgical disposable scalpel, quick clot 1st response, sterile gel-soaked buen dressing, compress gauze swab, eye protector, cannula plaster, face mask, diagnostic lamp, tissue forceps, stethoscope, digital thermometer, episiotomy scissors, examination gloves, drainage tubes, among others.