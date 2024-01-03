Nigeria: Economic Hardship Spoilt Christmas, New Year Fun for Us - Nigerians Lament

Enugu — The biting hardship occasioned by the country's poor economy negatively affected this year's Christmas and New Year celebrations in the South East. The usual hustle and bubble by the people of this region were nearly absent. Not many people returned home; rather families resorted to low-key and quiet marking of the celebrations in their homes. Major factors, including lack of cash, high cost of goods and services; high transport fares and fear of insecurity contributed to this.

Anambra

The hustle and bustling Anambra State is known for this period was absent. Interstate transport operators in Awka and Onitsha complained of a lack of passengers at a period when their business usually boomed. The situation in Anambra was also influenced by fear of insecurity in many communities. Insecurity persists in communities such as Ukpor, Utuh and Amichi in Nnewi South local government area, as well as Orsumoghu, Azia, Mbosi, Lilu, Ihiala, Uli and Iseke, which share boundaries with Imo state.

Mr. Anselm Odionye from Ukpor, based in Lagos, expressed worry that with the kind of stories being told about his community, it would be suicidal to return home for the celebrations.

"I love to be in my town during Christmas and New Year due to the influx of people which helps to make the celebration lively, but with the situation of things, I won't be near the South East this season. Many people I interacted with also told me they won't return".

Andrew Okonkwo, from Nnewi, said the greatest problem people suffered during this period was lack of cash. According to him, spending Christmas in the village means spending money on people you have not seen for a long time, "with lack of cash as it is now, it was worthless going home".

Families resort to self-financial discipline

A resident of Awka, Augustine Nwafor said with house rent and children's school fees coming this January, he did not place priority on the celebration so as not to go borrowing when the time comes.

He said: "The Nigerian economy has brought everyone to a low level and self discipline and any unplanned expenditure would be fatal in the New Year. I have made members of my family understand the situation and nobody is complaining about not travelling".

Enugu Situation unbearable, residents lament

A businessman, Ikechukwu Igwuogor lamented the effect of the economic hardship and cost of essential items in Enugu State. He said there was no need to contemplate travelling because he couldn't afford it.

"Nigerians are suffering; we are not talking about celebrating Christmas and New Year but how to survive the economic hardship. Banks are not giving out money to people. How can one survive? It is a worrisome situation".

A civil servant, Mrs. Roseline Nnamani said she couldn't buy food stuff because her monthly salary is equivalent to a bag of rice.

The mother of four and widow said she borrowed money to buy her children's Christmas clothes and would not borrow to travel home for Christmas. She lamented that political leaders are not after the welfare of the masses but only interested in enriching their pockets.

"Government is the problem Nigerians have now. They caused the inflation by increasing the price of fuel and seizing the money. Do you know that a worker's monthly salary is equivalent to a bag of rice, if you buy the rice, what of other items? I borrowed money to buy my four children's Christmas clothes. Should I also borrow to pay the high cost of transport to travel to village? No. We didn't go anywhere to allow us survive January."

Abia:

Residents lament cash shortage, high cost of food items, transportation

Many households in Abia state have adjusted their budgets. They did not travel to the hinterland to celebrate the festive period. The usual hustle and bustle in the villages was absent.

A civil servant, Mark Nwulu said: "There is no money, and the cost of transportation and food items is very high. I need at least N200, 000 to go home with my family for the celebration, but I cannot afford it at the moment, I had to travel alone to the village.

"In January, my children will return to school, I need to be cautious in spending because two of them are in their final years in the university".

Another resident, who gave her name as Mama Ngozi, said the situation posed by the high cost of food items calls for cautious spending by families.

"The major problem is that prices of food items are going up daily in the market. Any item you buy at a given price won't be the same price when you visit again. There are too many bills waiting for the family, even with scarce resources."

Onitsha residents jettison Christmas travels

For the residents of the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra state, the situation was just frustrating. Everything has gone out of the reach of the average family.

Nigerians have been subjected to extreme hardship -Fr. Ebube Muonso.

Rev. Fr. Obimma, the Spiritual Director of the popular Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in Idemili North council area, regretted that Nigerians have been subjected to extreme hardship since the past seven months of the Tinubu-led administration.

Obimma, the Parish Priest of the Blessed Iwene Tansi Catholic Church, Umudioka in Dunukofia council area, reminded politicians that revolution is possible in Nigeria, warning that revolution erupts when leaders manhandle the economy to the detriment of their subjects, as Nigeria is drifting to.

The Catholic priest regretted that Nigeria which is supposed to be the envy of other politicians of the world has become an object of mockery before the comity of nations,

Nigerians may suffer untold hardship for another 7 years --Bishop Udeh

Bishop Udeh, the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Liberation Ministries (a.k.a By-Fire-By-Fire), lamented the manner fuel subsidy was removed without putting in place plans to manage the after effect.

"From the way I see things, Nigerians may suffer untold hardship for another seven years without control because it seems to me that President Tinubu has been overwhelmed by the critical position former President Muhammadu Buhari placed the country."

FG lacks focus --CD

The Campaign for Democracy, CD and Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders'

Foundation, HURIDE, in their view, flayed the administration of President Bola Tinubu for not having focus which plunged the nation into a deeper economic crisis.

Chairman of CD in the South East, Dede Uzor A Uzor, said there is no area of administration or policy of the Tinubu administration so far that gives home of a better Nigeria.

"Unfortunately, what the new administration specializes in is to share money among the ruling class, while Nigerians are dying of poverty and lack of food and other basic items due to the continuous rise in inflationary rate. Never in the history of Nigeria since Independence has hunger been so devastating like this on Nigerians.

"The attitude and lifestyle of the President and his men do not at all reflect the dire mood of the nation. While the masses can't afford a single daily meal, Government officials maintain an annoying opulent lifestyle".