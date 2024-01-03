Liberia: Boakai Pledges L$10 Million, 200 Bags of Rice

-to tanker explosion victims

President-Elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai pledges ten million Liberian dollars and 200 bags of rice to victims of the Totota tanker explosion in Bong County, on behalf of his family.

The Totota tanker explosion took the lives of over 50 persons in Central Liberia.

President-Elect Boakai, accompanied by Ms Katuma Boakai and other officials of the Unity Party, including its chairperson Rev. Luther Tarpeh, visited Bong County on Sunday, December 31, 2023 and sympathized with bereaved families.

During the visitation, Amb. Boakai and his entourage led a symbolic spiritual burial ceremony for all those, who lost their lives in the tragic incident, by depositing reaves in memory of the deceased.

He expresses regret over the incident and encourages the bereaved families to take courage in the Lord, Jesus Christ.

"We have come to sympathize with you and to say sorry for what had happened. For and on behalf of my family, we will provide ten million Liberian dollars and 200 bags of rice towards the process. This is our own way of identifying with bereaved families", he says.

The President-elect underscores a need to investigate root cause of the explosion in order to put in place preventive measures.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

Unity Party National Chairman, Rev. Luther Tarpeh, on behalf of the party commits US$700 or an equivalent of more than 130,000 Liberian Dollars to the victims.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rev. Tarpeh urges all Liberians to prioritize safety education to avert a reoccurrence in the future.

"For and on behalf of the Unity Party, we pledge the amount of seven hundred (700) United States Dollars or a little over 130, 000.00 Liberian Dollars. This money will be made available on Monday", he notes.

Rev. Luther Tarpeh admonishes all Liberians to begin the process of educating one another to avoid a reoccurrence of similar situations in the country.

He says the commitment is from the Party, as its own way of sympathizing with the tanker explosion victims and bereaved families.

A gas tanker transporting about 9,000 gallons of petroleum was involved in an accident on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, in Totata, Bong County, Central Liberia, veering off the main route before exploding hours later, burning about 70 persons to death and scores of others admitted in hospitals across the country. Editing by Jonathan Browne