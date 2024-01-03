Liberia: NEC Dedicates Modern Workspace

-lauds partners and staff

The National Elections Commission pays homage to the Chairperson of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for his immense contributions to the electoral commission in Liberia.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, made the commendation when she dedicated a modern workspace over the weekend at the Commission, lauding staffers for the level of hard work that has finally paid off with inauguration of the workspace that will enable the NEC operates smoothly, transparently and credibly.

The dedicatory ceremony held at the Commission headquarters in Monrovia coincided with celebration of the electoral body's collaboration with its counterparts in the West African region, including Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Ghana.

Madam Lansanah said the workspace will enable staffers to embrace a hybrid working approach, whilst making full use of new technology, events, and digital communities to bring staff together.

She adds that the workspace also signifies a symbol of strong collaboration as part of commitment to democratic principles, across Africa.

However, Chairperson Browne Lansanah reiterates that the dedication wouldn't have been possible without the hard work and dedication of staffers and counterparts especially, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria through its Chairperson, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who ably helped in setting up the workspace that allows the NEC to archive one of its goals of having the facility.

"We are immensely thankful for the indispensable contributions made by Prof. Yakubu and INEC Nigeria in sustaining Liberia's democratic journey," she says.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

She also hails Prof. Yakubu's leadership as President of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), praising his role in promoting resource-sharing among Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) in the region.

The tribute also celebrated Liberia's position as the First Vice President of ECONEC, an elevation achieved in 2021, which was attributed to the advocacy and support from Prof. Yakubu.

She then extended gratitude for his consistent support of NEC-Liberia in various regional initiatives.

In response, Prof. Yakubu expressed deepest gratitude to NEC-Liberia for the honor, while emphasizing the importance of the workspace, particularly its IT facilities, in enhancing operational capacity of electoral staff.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reflected on the collaborative efforts between INEC and NEC-Liberia during Liberia's 2017 Presidential election and subsequent electoral milestones, including the implementation of a biometric registry in the 2023 general election.

Prof. Yakubu highlighted the importance of cooperation among Electoral Management Bodies in West Africa especially, in light of the complexities of election management, limited resources, and rising costs. He underscored the need for continued partnership and peer support.

The colorful event brought together dignitaries including Amb. Christine N. Umutoni, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia; Mr. Manir Ibrahim, Charge d' Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Liberia; representatives of the Liberian Bar Association, members of the Board of Commissioners, senior officials, and other supporters of NEC Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne