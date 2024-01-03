Nigeria: Abducted Nasarawa LG Chair, Others Released After Paying N10 Million Ransom

The abducted Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Council in Nasarawa State, Mr. Safiyanu Isah Andaha, and three other persons abducted by suspected bandits have been released after payment of N10 million ransom.

Daily Trust had reported that the council boss, alongside his friend, Adamu Custom and two others, were kidnapped along Akwanga-Andaha road Monday night.

A close associate to the chairman, who preferred anonymity, told our correspondent that all the victims were released behind an obsolete filling station on Bayan Dutse road on the outskirts of Andaha town.

"They were released on Tuesday night around 9pm behind a filling station on Bayan Dutse road and the sum of N10 million was paid as ransom," the source said.

The source, however, informed our correspondent that he overheard the council boss narrating his bitter experience to one of his close friends; how the abductors humiliated them in the bush.

Our correspondent learnt that shortly after they were freed, they were rushed to Custom's residence in Andaha and a few minutes later, the chairman alongside some of the victims were companied by a heavy security opperatives to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Keffi for medical attention.