Nigeria: Delta First Lady Offsets N1.681million Patients' Medical Bills

3 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idris Umar Momoh

Asaba — Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, the First Lady of Delta State, has paid medical bills of N1.681million of indigent patients at the Asaba Specialist Hospital.

Oborevwori, the founder of You Matter Charity Foundation, paid the bills yesterday during a visit to the hospital to welcome the first baby of the year born in the state.

Among the patients she paid their bills was a child booked for surgery.

The Delta State First Lady, however, congratulated Baby Destiny Onuoha, the first baby of the year born at 12.05 am.

The state governor's wife was accompanied on the visit by the You Matter Charity Foundation team.

She visited the maternity complex, neonatal unit, the labour and pediatric wards, where she showered gift items on babies and mothers.

In his response, Mr Onuoha Martins, the father of the first baby of the year in the state, expressed excitement and appreciation to the First Lady for the gifts showered on his son.

Martins, a private school teacher and an indigene of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, who described the visit as historic, noted that his joy knows no bounds with the honour God showed him.

In her remarks, the Chief Medical Director of Asaba Specialist Hospital, Dr Peace Ighosewe, commended the gesture of the governor's wife and her team, especially on the offsetting of medical bills of five critical patients.

