Nigeria: Governors Must Collaborate With NASS Members to Achieve Progress - Minister

State governors have been urged to foster healthy relationships with members of the National Assembly representing their constituencies in a bid to bringing development that will improve the lives of the citizens.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu gave the advice during the commissioning of a digital conference centre at the Lagos State University (LASU) facilitated by the erstwhile representative of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency and the current Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajamiala.

He said, "What we witnessed today shows that when you have an alignment between state governors and members of the national assembly, progress is involved."

Other projects commissioned in Surulere 1 constituency included expansion of two lanes to dual carrier at Babs Animashaun Road with a bridge in Census Area, a Mini multipurpose stadium and general hospital with 80-bed space located on Iyun Road.

During the commissioning, the former speaker said holding public office bestows the responsibility to fulfill social contract with the public.

Harping on the importance of collaboration, the Lagos State's governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu reiterated that the essence of governance is aimed at delivering positive dividends to the citizens.

He disclosed that the state government has commenced a move with the Federal Ministry of Health to establish a state medical university before the end of 2024.

Dignitaries present at the commissioning included former deputy governor; Femi Pedro, LASU' Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, among others.