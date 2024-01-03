Nigeria: Afcon - Blow for Eagles As Alhassan Replaces Injured Ndidi

3 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

The Eagles will have to do it again at AFCON 2023 without one of their most experienced midfielders, who has been ruled out due to injury

The Super Eagles have suffered a significant setback ahead of the commencement of the 2023 Nations Cup tournament on January 13.

Wilfred Ndidi, aged 27, has been sidelined due to injury, leading to his replacement by Alhassan Yusuf.

The Super Eagles' media officer, Babafemi Raji, announced this on Wednesday morning. With 53 caps, Wilfred Ndidi has been a prominent player for the Eagles, participating in both the World Cup and Nations Cup tournaments.

In his stead, 23-year-old Alhassan Yusuf, who currently plays for the Belgian team Royal Antwerp, has been brought in.

Yusuf has made 25 appearances in various competitions for Antwerp this season, registering one goal and two assists.

It's worth noting that Yusuf has not made an appearance for the Super Eagles.

More to follow...

