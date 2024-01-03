Nigeria's Problems Can't Be Solved Without Divine Inputs - Cleric

3 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Chairman of the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood (IOTB), Prof. Abdullahi El-Okene has urged Nigerians to seek divine intervention in finding lasting solutions to the myriads of challenges facing the country.

El-Okene, who stated this during IOTB and the Tijaniyyah Muslim Students' Association of Nigeria's 13th National Conference on Tuesday in Abuja urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to search for Nigeria's economic solution in the Holy Qur'an.

He urged the Muslim Ummah, especially leaders to shun solutions that have no divine roots, no matter how impressive they might have looked.

He urged Muslim scholars, particularly Tijaniyyah adherents to engage in admonishing mankind and employing them to what is divinely good and forbidding them from evil.

The event also witnessed a medical outreach programme at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) homes at Durumi in Abuja and an empowerment training session for some participants.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.