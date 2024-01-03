Nigeria's Problems Can't Be Solved Without Divine Inputs - Cleric

The Chairman of the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood (IOTB), Prof. Abdullahi El-Okene has urged Nigerians to seek divine intervention in finding lasting solutions to the myriads of challenges facing the country.

El-Okene, who stated this during IOTB and the Tijaniyyah Muslim Students' Association of Nigeria's 13th National Conference on Tuesday in Abuja urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to search for Nigeria's economic solution in the Holy Qur'an.

He urged the Muslim Ummah, especially leaders to shun solutions that have no divine roots, no matter how impressive they might have looked.

He urged Muslim scholars, particularly Tijaniyyah adherents to engage in admonishing mankind and employing them to what is divinely good and forbidding them from evil.

The event also witnessed a medical outreach programme at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) homes at Durumi in Abuja and an empowerment training session for some participants.