Liberia: Weah Nominates Samora Wolokollie As LRA's New Boss

By Jonathan Browne

President George Manneh Weah nominates Dr. Samora P. Z. Wolokolie Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia says the nomination is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate, as required by the Liberian Constitution.

If confirmed, Dr. Wolokolie will replace the late Thomas Doe Nah, who occupied the position since 2020, and passed last month following a protracted period of illness.

Dr. Wolokolie is the current Deputy Minister of Finance for Development Planning; a position he occupies since the inception of the out-going CDC administration in 2018.

He is an accomplished and esteemed Liberian Public Financial expert and Lawyer, marked by an illustrious academic journey and a distinguished career.

With over 18 years of impactful service, Dr. Wolokolie embodies a resolute commitment to both academia and public service, influencing and inspiring countless aspiring young Liberians through his role as an assistant university professor, while fulfilling substantial responsibilities within government and the private sector.

His career, spanning Public Finance, Certified Public Accounting, Forensic Auditing, and Law, showcases his ethical professionalism and dedication. Presently serving as Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs at Liberia's Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Dr. Wolokolie manages the nation's fiscal economy, designs fiscal policies, and supervises all government accounting operations and expenditure proposals.

His previous roles include Managing Partner at BICON. INC. Liberia, Director of Internal Audit at the Ministry of Finance, and various high-level positions in renowned firms.

In academia, Dr. Wolokolie imparts knowledge at esteemed Liberian universities. His expertise extends to lecturing at prestigious universities and speaking engagements at international forums. He is an acclaimed researcher and is currently an Assistant Professor of Accounting at Stella Maris Polytechnic University, and the University of Liberia, respectively. His rich career in consultancy, risk management, and audit practice across national and international markets reflects his versatility and adeptness in multidisciplinary areas.

Dr. Wolokolie's expertise spans various domains, including business evaluation, corporate strategy, governance, financial management, litigation, and project management.

Currently, he is a candidate for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) reading Economics at the Faculty of Social Science and Law, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) and MSc. in Forensic Accounting & Audit in February 2020 and February 2016 respectively, from the Charisma University in the Turks & Caicos Islands and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Accounting from the Cuttington University in 2007, and a Bachelor of Law (L.L.B.) from the prestigious Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia in March, 2021.

Besides, Dr. Wolokolie is a member of several professional bodies, including the Liberia National Bar Association, Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana), Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (USA), International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals, Liberian Institute of Tax Practitioners, Institute of the Financial Accountants (UK), and Institute of Public Accountants (Australia).

Dr. Wolokolie has overseen impactful audits for USAID contractors and implemented system improvements in organizations, demonstrating adherence to auditing standards and fostering internal control enhancements.

He has authored two books, "Forensic Accounting Analytics and Pension Fund Administration: A Study of Selected Administrators in Liberia" and "Combating Money Laundering: A Guide to Forensic Investigation Professionals", available on Amazon. His career highlights include overseeing complex multi-site engagements, and implementing system improvements across public and private sectors.

Dr. Wolokolie is married to Mrs. Christine Reeves Wolokolie and this union has existed for over ten (10) years, blessed with two children: Samora P. Z. Wolokolie, Jr., and Christira Sienneh Wolokolie. He is a Christian and a member of the Roman Catholic Church in Liberia.