Nigeria: Mixed Reactions As Lagos Records First Rain in 2024

It was showers of blessings in parts of Lagos on Wednesday as Nigeria's economic capital recorded the first rain of 2024.

For about 20 minutes, areas like Ishashi, and Iba LCDA had light showers that were almost immediately replaced by sunny weather.

In January 2024, Lagos weather is expected to reach a 32°C daytime maximum temperature in the shade with on average 6 hours of sunshine per day.

Meanwhile, residents have been sharing mixed feelings about the first downpour in Lagos State in 2024.

@Ziyechman wrote, "New year on Monday,Rain in January, Be like say this year go sweet."

@famekiid_ said, "Rain in January Keh...This Tinubu regime e no get wetin we never use eyes see."

@zu_lly_ "Rain drizzling in January. How??????"

@SamuelI10540458 said, "The first rain of the year . The year came with blessings."

@mysteriouseyess "But which kind of heavy rain is this in January?"

@gbengaphils "First rain of 2024 came like a long-awaited bestie, washing away the dust and the festive blues. New year, new blessings. Let's hope some of that rain washes over our wallets too!"