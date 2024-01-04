Nigeria: Ndidi Ruled Out of Afcon Due to Injury,Yusuf in As Replacement

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

Ndidi missed Leicester City's 4-1 home win over Huddersfield Town on Monday on account of the injury.

Antwerp midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has been drafted in as a late replacement.

All 24 teams for the AFCON will submit to CAF a final squad tomorrow, but have till January 10 to make changes in the event of injury.

The 23-year-old is now expected to link up with the team in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (today).

Alhassan has yet to be capped by the Super Eagles despite his fine run in Belgium with double champions Antwerp.

He was only named on a 40-man provisional squad for the AFCON before his late call-up.