Nigeria: Ndidi Ruled Out of Afcon Due to Injury,Yusuf in As Replacement

3 January 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

Ndidi missed Leicester City's 4-1 home win over Huddersfield Town on Monday on account of the injury.

Antwerp midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has been drafted in as a late replacement.

All 24 teams for the AFCON will submit to CAF a final squad tomorrow, but have till January 10 to make changes in the event of injury.

The 23-year-old is now expected to link up with the team in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (today).

Alhassan has yet to be capped by the Super Eagles despite his fine run in Belgium with double champions Antwerp.

He was only named on a 40-man provisional squad for the AFCON before his late call-up.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.