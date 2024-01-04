Nigeria Faces Decline in Maize, Wheat, Millet Production - Report

3 January 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

The recently published West Africa Regional Supply and Market Outlook published jointly by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), World Food Program (WFP), and others, have predicted notable annual declines in national cereal production in Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Mali.

According to the report, prices of stable food across West Africa were projected to stay above average owing to the limited production performance, sustained demand, constrained humanitarian assistance, continuing trade disruptions, security and socioeconomic challenges in the region.

As a result of a reduction in production, trade restrictions, global geopolitical factors, and others, prices of staple crops such as maize, wheat, rice, millet, etc will increase above the five-year average price.

"In Nigeria, sluggish economic conditions and anticipated production decreases will keep prices above average.

"While rice production is expected to experience significant increases, production for coarse grains (maize, sorghum, and millet) is anticipated to decrease considerably due to agroclimatic challenges, insecurity, and rising production costs. Notable annual declines in national cereal production are expected in Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Mali. Regional production prospects are optimistic for most roots, tubers, and cash crops.

"Protracted insecurity and conflict - particularly in the Liptako-Gourma region and the Greater Lake Chad basin - the growing tendency of export bans or restrictions taken by national governments, and the ongoing Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)-led sanctions on Niger are significantly obstructing intraregional trade with adverse supply and market implications throughout the region," the report stated.

