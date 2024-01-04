South Africa: Homeward Bound? Expect Delays as Traffic Soars - South African News Briefs - January 04, 2023

Homeward Bound? Expect Delays as Traffic Soars

The N3 Toll Route between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is expected to see peak traffic volume this weekend as holidaymakers return home, reports IOL. While Tuesday and Wednesday already saw significant north-bound traffic, the busiest period is still to come. Drivers are urged to be patient and prioritize safety, as human error and breakdowns remain the top causes of crashes.

Rea Vaya Bus Service Suspended Indefinitely Amid Ongoing Labour Dispute

The Rea Vaya bus service remains suspended due to an ongoing labour dispute between Piotrans and employees over unpaid 13th cheques, reports SABC News. Operations at the Soweto bus depot continue to be disrupted, impacting scores of commuters. The service had been placed under business rescue late last year, leading to the dissolution of the Rea Vaya Board. Mahier Tayob, the business rescue practitioner, assumed control after Piotrans faced business rescue following allegations of mismanagement and maladministration by two of its creditors. Despite assurances from the City of Johannesburg about maintaining service, the dispute persists, leaving commuters seeking alternative transport options for an extended period.

Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Hiding Remains in Freezer

Brian Miripiri, a man accused of killing his girlfriend Busisiwe Mthethwa and stuffing her chopped-up remains in a freezer, coldly stared at the prosecutor as details of the grim discovery were revealed in court, reports IOL. Miripiri was arrested after police and family members found Mthethwa's body in a chest freezer at her home in Samora Machel. Mthethwa's disappearance two days prior to the discovery sparked suspicion among her family, leading to the investigation that uncovered her remains. Miripiri reportedly told her family that she had gone to the Eastern Cape, but they were unable to find her there. Miripiri was charged with murder and chose a Legal Aid lawyer for representation.

