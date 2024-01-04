Liberia: Ellen Charges Liberians

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf describes Liberians as record breaker, saying that the rest of the future of Liberia is in the hands of its citizens.

Speaking recently at the official dedication of the PHP Community Park in Monrovia, Madam Sirleaf noted that judging from what Liberians did in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections, they are record breaker.

"Today, all Liberians feel good. You feel good because you are a Liberian and you know how to break record. The Liberian people know how to break record. We do the things that others can't do. They say all kinds of things about us, but we know how to do it. Just the other day with the election, Liberian people did it again," she says.

The former President reminds Liberians that the country's future lies in their hands, not in the hands of any President, stressing "It's you who will do the work, make sure you save the money and do all right things" for national growth.

Speaking of the Park, she extolled President George Weah and his government for undertaking what Madam Sirleaf describes as a wonderful project.

"Thank all that did this wonderful project. I was discouraged and said they can't make it. We want to thank them for the gift to the nation. People from all over will enjoy it. I love the monument of unity. They have broken ground again. It's a call of coming together, everyone, as one nation, people and one destiny."

During his tenure, President Weah constructed several of these sport parks in communities beginning with the Invincible Sports Park along Tubman Boulevard near the James Spriggs Payne Airfield in Sinkor, another in Clara Town, Bushrod Island and West Point community respectively. Editing by Jonathan Browne

