Liberia: House 'Majority Bloc' Leader Koffa, Leads Delegation to Totota Disaster Scene, Donates L$945k to Victims and Bereaved Families

Totota, Bong County — The Deputy Speaker and leading candidate for the Speakership of the 55th National Legislature on Saturday led a delegation from the "majority bloc" of the incoming 55th Legislature to Totota, Bong County--the site of the recent tanker explosion tragedy--to sympathize and identify with the families of the victims many of whom have already died.

Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa told reporters upon his arrival in the town that it was important that his team pay an official visit to the people of Totota at such a critical time to sympathize and extend their heartfelt condolences to family members whose loved ones have passed.

"We have come here today to officially sympathize and identify with the people of Totota Bong County and to show support to them, "Koffa said. "We are also here to show support to those explosion victims who are currently undergoing treatment at various health facilities across the country."

The tragic tanker explosion, which occurred on December 26, resulted in devastating consequences, leaving behind destruction, loss of life, and injuries. The tanker was conveying thousands of gallons of gasoline to Ganta, Nimba County when it exploded--killing scores and injuring many others in one of the worst disasters in recent times in Liberia. Among the lives claimed by the fire were a pregnant woman, her daughter, and her husband.

"It is during times like this that Liberians show to the world that we are resilient people; in times like these, is when we give in our all to ensure we overcome situations that have left us devastated," he said.

The Grand Kru County District 2 Representative, who was accompanied by old and newly elected lawmakers, went on to donate L$945,000 and one hundred bags of rice to families and victims of the community.

Cllr. Koffa's donation is in addition to the L$378,189 that were presented to both the JFK Memorial Hospital and ELWA Hospital respectively to enhance the treatment of hundreds of victims who are being admitted at these facilities.

The Liberian Deputy Speaker asserted that the gruesome loss of lives is a national tragedy; thereby encouraging citizens of Bong County and Liberia to hold together in solidarity and begin to redeem and healing process.

"We are sorry that the incident has happened. We are sorry for the massive, gruesome loss of lives; words are inadequate to express are deeply sorry we feel. Nevertheless, we must heal our community," the Deputy Speaker said.

In response Salala District Representative Hon. Moima Mensah Briggs lauded Koffa as head of the majority bloc of the incoming 55th Legislature for standing with the people of her district; adding that it demonstrates his commitment to a united House of Representatives.

At least 63 are reported dead and hundreds more are undergoing critical medical treatment after a gasoline tanker exploded in Totota Bong County on December 2023.

Health authorities have described the situation as devastating; while thanking Koffa for his initial intervention at the JFK Memorial Hospital, adding that it came at a time they needed to the most.