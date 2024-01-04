Liberia: Press Union of Liberia Commends Journalist Jonah Mulbah for Courageous Reporting On Devastating Petroleum Tanker Explosion

Fuel tanker explosion victims in hospital on December 26, 2023.
3 January 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) honors local reporter Jonah Mulbah for his brave coverage of the tragic petroleum tanker explosion in Totota, Bong County, which claimed over fifty lives and left numerous others hospitalized in Gbarnga and Monrovia.

In the wake of the devastating explosion that rocked Totota, Bong County, Jonah Mulbah, a dedicated journalist employed by Radio Totota and Spotlight TV Liberia, emerged as a beacon of courage. Acknowledging his exceptional journalism, the Press Union of Liberia commends Mulbah for his fearless documentation of the chaotic aftermath following the petroleum tanker crash, transporting gasoline to nearby Nimba County.

Mulbah's coverage not only captured the unfolding events but also highlighted the efforts of law enforcement to secure the area and prevent unauthorized access, ultimately leading to the heartbreaking explosion. The videos he captured, showcasing the intense human suffering, have played a crucial role in aiding first responders to identify the deceased and provide necessary care to the injured.

Demonstrating unwavering dedication to the story, Mulbah persistently pursued updates on the conditions of burn victims in hospitals in Gbarnga and Monrovia. His diligent reporting has shed light on the escalating number of casualties resulting from the petroleum tanker explosion, providing the public with critical information during this challenging time.

The Press Union of Liberia recognizes Mulbah's journalism for its invaluable service to the community and its pivotal role in attempting to safeguard the lives of ordinary Liberians who tragically became victims due to circumstances stemming from poverty and ignorance.

In a statement, the Press Union reaffirms its firm commitment to fostering and promoting high-quality journalism throughout Liberia, emphasizing its critical role in shaping society and advocating for the well-being of its citizens. The Union extends its condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident and expresses gratitude to journalists like Jonah Mulbah, who tirelessly work to keep the public informed during times of crisis.

