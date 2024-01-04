West Africa: INEC Chair Seeks Collaboration Among Electoral Commissions in West Africa

Mr Yakubu underscored the complexity of election management and urged electoral commissions to prioritise peer support amid limited resources and escalating election costs.

The head of Nigeria's electoral commission, INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu, has emphasised the need for collaboration among electoral commissions in West African countries.

Mr Yakubu spoke at the weekend in Liberia where he was honoured by Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC), according to a statement by Mr Yakubu's Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi.

The statement said Mr Yakubu was in Liberia at the invitation of NEC chairperson, Davidetta Lansanah, to officiate the country's commission's dedication of a workspace for its staff.

NEC also extended an honourary tribute to Mr Yakubu at the event.

Speaking at the forum, the INEC chair underscored the complexity of election management and urged electoral commissions to prioritise peer support amid limited resources and escalating election costs.

Reflecting on past collaborations, Mr Yakubu highlighted the joint efforts of IT experts from INEC and NEC-Liberia in addressing stakeholders' concerns regarding the voters' register during Liberia's 2017 Presidential election.

He also highlighted INEC's technical support ahead of subsequent special elections, the 2020 referendum facilitated by ECOWAS, and the implementation of the biometric register in the recent general election.

Mr Yakubu expressed heartfelt appreciation to NEC for the esteemed honour bestowed upon INEC Nigeria in dedicating the workspace to staff.

He emphasised the value of the resource in enhancing the operational capabilities of staff, particularly through Information and Technology (IT) facilities.

Earlier, Ms Lansanah acknowledged the pivotal technical support rendered by INEC and Mr Yakubu in establishing the workspace and bolstering the electoral process in Liberia.

She expressed gratitude for what she described as "the indispensable contributions made by Prof. Yakubu and INEC Nigeria in sustaining Liberia's democratic journey."

Speaking on Mr Yakubu's role as President of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), Ms Lansana highlighted his advocacy for resource-sharing among regional Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs).

She commended his efforts, resulting in Liberia's election as the First Vice President of ECONEC in 2021.

"She thanked Prof Yakubu for his steadfast backing of NEC-Liberia in various regional endeavours," the statement said.