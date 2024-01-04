Algeria: Talks Between President Tebboune and Sierra Leonean Counterpart Broadened to Members of Both Delegations

ALGIERS-The talks held Wednesday at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, between the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Julius Maada Bio, were broadened to the members of the two countries' delegations.

The President of the Republic had previously held one-on-one talks with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, who is on a three-day official visit to Algeria.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, held talks with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Musa Timothy Kabba.

For his part, the acting Chief of Staff to the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, held discussions with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Abdul Sheku Kargbo.

Previously, the President of the Republic granted, at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, an official welcome to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The two Presidents reviewed detachments of the different forces of the People's National Army, who paid them the honors, before listening to the two countries' national anthems.

Earlier, the President of Sierra Leone visited the Martyrs Memorial in Algiers, where he laid a wreath at the commemorative stele and observed a minute's silence in memory of the martyrs of the Revolution of 1 November 1954.

The President of Sierra Leone, who was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, also visited the National Museum of the Mujaheed, where he received explanations on the different stages of Algeria's history, particularly that of the glorious Revolution of Liberation.

The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone arrived in Algiers on Tuesday evening.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, at the Algiers Houari Boumediene International Airport.