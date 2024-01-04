Rwanda/Senegal: Rayon Sports Sign Senegalese Striker Alon Gomis

Rayon Sports have completed the signing of Senegalese striker Alon Paul Gomis on a short term deal.

Gomis, 29, penned a six-month contract which will keep him at the Blues until the end of the 2023/24 season. His contract will be extended depending on his performance during the remainder of the season.

The striker arrived in Kigali on December 22 to complete talks with the club management before making his signing official on Wednesday, January 3.

"He is determined to play a pivotal role in the club's pursuit of the Rwandan League and Peace Cup," the club stated on x while announcing Gomis transfer.

Gomis previously played for Mauritanian Super D1 side ACS Ksar. He reunites with his former coach Mohammed Wade who is currently coaching Rayon Sports on an interim basis.

He is expected to bring more bite to the attack of the Blues whose attackers Musa Esenu and Charles Bbaale have been struggling for goals.

The club still have both the league title and Peace Cup on their radar despite finishing the first round of the Primus National League sitting fourth on the league table with 27 points from 15 games, six points behind leaders and arch rivals APR FC.