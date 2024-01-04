Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - Uzoho Leads New Arrivals As Super Eagles Step Up Training

Two intensive training sessions, one in the morning and another in the evening, are planned for today for the Super Eagles
The Super Eagles camp in Abu Dhabi is abuzz with activity as three more players, Francis Uzoho, Umar Sadiq, and late call-up Alhassan Yusuf, arrived, swelling the number of players to 22.
The Super Eagles are in business mode as the team gears up for the AFCON 2023 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.
Uzoho, the towering goalkeeper, will need to work extra hard to convince Jose Peseiro that he is deserving of the number one spot amongst the three selected shot-stoppers.
Sadiq, the Real Sociedad forward, strengthens the attack, providing another potent offensive outlet alongside the likes of Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Samuel Chukwueze.
Yusuf, the midfielder from Antwerp, is also present in the camp, and his role is anticipated to bring tenacity and control to the midfield as he endeavours to fill the gap left by the injured Wilfried Ndidi.
As indicated by officials of the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, the Napoli hitman, will join the fray this morning, adding his prolific firepower to the Eagles' arsenal.
By midnight, William Troost-Ekong, the experienced defender, is also expected to arrive, further solidifying the team's backline.
With the squad nearing its full complement, head coach Jose Peseiro has not wasted any time ramping up preparations.
Two intensive training sessions, one in the morning and another in the evening are planned for today, pushing the players to their physical limits as they fine-tune tactics and build cohesion.
The Super Eagles are gunning for a fourth AFCON title in Cote d'Ivoire, and they are confident they can do it again, especially with the quality of talent in the present Nigerian national team setup.
Players in camp
1. Ahmed Musa
2. KennethOmeruo
3. Moses Simon
4. Olorunleke Ojo
5. Alex Iwobi
6. Semi Ajayi
7. Ola Aina
8. Calvin Bassey
9. Ademola Lookman
10. Joe Aribo
11. Frank Onyeka
12. Bruno Onyeamachi
13. Chidozie Awaziem
14. Zaidu Sanusi
15. Victor Boniface
16. Raphael Onyedika
17. Osayi Bright
18. Samuel Chukwueze
19. Stanley Nwabali
20. Francis Uzoho
21. Alhassan Yusuf
22. Sadiq Umar
Expected today: Osimhen (morning) and Ekong( midnight).