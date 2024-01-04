Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - Uzoho Leads New Arrivals As Super Eagles Step Up Training

Two intensive training sessions, one in the morning and another in the evening, are planned for today for the Super Eagles

The Super Eagles camp in Abu Dhabi is abuzz with activity as three more players, Francis Uzoho, Umar Sadiq, and late call-up Alhassan Yusuf, arrived, swelling the number of players to 22.

The Super Eagles are in business mode as the team gears up for the AFCON 2023 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.

Uzoho, the towering goalkeeper, will need to work extra hard to convince Jose Peseiro that he is deserving of the number one spot amongst the three selected shot-stoppers.

Sadiq, the Real Sociedad forward, strengthens the attack, providing another potent offensive outlet alongside the likes of Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Yusuf, the midfielder from Antwerp, is also present in the camp, and his role is anticipated to bring tenacity and control to the midfield as he endeavours to fill the gap left by the injured Wilfried Ndidi.

As indicated by officials of the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, the Napoli hitman, will join the fray this morning, adding his prolific firepower to the Eagles' arsenal.

By midnight, William Troost-Ekong, the experienced defender, is also expected to arrive, further solidifying the team's backline.

With the squad nearing its full complement, head coach Jose Peseiro has not wasted any time ramping up preparations.

Two intensive training sessions, one in the morning and another in the evening are planned for today, pushing the players to their physical limits as they fine-tune tactics and build cohesion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Super Eagles are gunning for a fourth AFCON title in Cote d'Ivoire, and they are confident they can do it again, especially with the quality of talent in the present Nigerian national team setup.

Players in camp

1. Ahmed Musa

2. Kenneth⁠Omeruo

3. ⁠Moses Simon

4. ⁠Olorunleke Ojo

5. ⁠Alex Iwobi

6. ⁠Semi Ajayi

7. Ola ⁠Aina

8. Calvin ⁠Bassey

9. ⁠Ademola Lookman

10. ⁠Joe Aribo

11. ⁠Frank Onyeka

12. ⁠Bruno Onyeamachi

13. ⁠Chidozie Awaziem

14. ⁠Zaidu Sanusi

15. ⁠Victor Boniface

16. ⁠Raphael Onyedika

17. ⁠Osayi Bright

18. Samuel Chukwueze

19. Stanley Nwabali

20. Francis Uzoho

21. Alhassan Yusuf

22. Sadiq Umar

Expected today: Osimhen (morning) and Ekong( midnight).