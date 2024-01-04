Nigeria: NPFL - I'm Not Competing With Any Player - Mizo

The Bayelsa United striker has scored 10 goals in the 2023/24 season, which is exactly half of his club's total goal tally of 20

The ongoing 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season has been vibrant, with many standout players.

There have been individuals displaying consistent goal-scoring prowess, as well as some remarkable goalkeepers, who have captured our attention.

In 154 games played so far this season, 161 players in the league have scored 304 goals. Meanwhile, in the pool of goalscorers, two players stand out as front-runners for the Eunisell Golden Boot Award, having hit double-digit goals so far.

The duo of Sikiru Alimi and Robert Mizo have been the main headliners in the last two months because of their goal numbers. While Alimi has 11 goals, Mizo is one behind the Remo Stars player.

Robert Mizo, who last scored in the league in December during Bayelsa United's away draw to Sporting Lagos, told PREMIUM TIMES he is not in any race with any player for the Golden Boot Award despite being a favourite for the award.

Mizo scored 19 goals for Bayelsa United in 2023.

The Bayelsa United striker has scored 10 goals in the ongoing season, which is exactly half of his club's goal tally of 20.

"I'm not competing with anyone; I just want to do better than last season, which, by the special grace of God, I'm doing," he said.

Despite Bayelsa United's lacklustre performances this season, he further added that his target for the season is to score in all games.

But he has done so just five times in 11 games played this season. Mizo was the first player to score a hat trick this season. This occurred in the opening game of the season during Bayelsa United's 5-3 win over Akwa United. According to statistics, he's the first player to do so in 10 years.

While giving reasons for not moving to more monied sides in the NPFL, he said he's being patient and calculative in his moves.

Mizo has bucked the trend of Nigerian players who move abroad after a good scoring season in the league. After helping Bayelsa United settle well in their comeback season in the top-flight league last year by scoring nine goals, Mizo rejected mouthwatering offers to remain with the Prosperous Boys for another season, in which he is currently performing beyond many pundits' expectations.

"Actually, there is time for everything, and when my time comes, I will move. What I wanted didn't come, so I had to stay back and continue what we did last season," he concluded.